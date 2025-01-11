Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after acquiring an additional 69,988 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 328,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 374,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $188.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $156.37 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

