Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $277,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,771 shares of company stock worth $5,387,045 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.80, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

