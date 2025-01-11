ORG Partners LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 689.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,844,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,082,000 after purchasing an additional 673,568 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,382,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Shares of BDX opened at $233.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $248.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 70.03%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 638 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $139,741.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,949.51. The trade was a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shana Carol Neal sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $185,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,235. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

