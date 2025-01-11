ORG Partners LLC Buys 4,270 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 495.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after buying an additional 433,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,217,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $189.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $268,284.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,298,577.65. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,925,333. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

