iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 163.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

