ORG Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 346.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at $656,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,507,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

IBIT opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

