ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,195 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,052,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 111,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

