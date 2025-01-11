ORG Partners LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $138.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $103.25 and a 12-month high of $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

