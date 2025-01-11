ORG Partners LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $167.73 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.67 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.87 and its 200-day moving average is $171.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

