ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,055 iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 204,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,383,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

