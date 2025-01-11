Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $402.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.89 and its 200 day moving average is $438.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

