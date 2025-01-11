2,856 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,856 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,708,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.55.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $229.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.81. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

