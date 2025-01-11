Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $976.81.

Equinix Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $899.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $941.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.45.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,979.08. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,398 shares of company stock worth $7,906,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

