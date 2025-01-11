Diversified Trust Co Acquires 17,185 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,528 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,428.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,979,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,156,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after buying an additional 886,295 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.40 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

