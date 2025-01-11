LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $178,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.01. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

