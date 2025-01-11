Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $172,453.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,006.62. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,897.03. The trade was a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,661 shares of company stock worth $414,551. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

