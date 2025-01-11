What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for B2Gold FY2026 Earnings?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 40.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,312,000 after buying an additional 47,967,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,862,000 after acquiring an additional 438,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in B2Gold by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,875,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,158,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 282,070 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

