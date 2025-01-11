What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for UiPath FY2026 Earnings?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of UiPath in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst N. Altmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get UiPath alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.97 on Friday. UiPath has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 136.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 74,959 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 16.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 667.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.