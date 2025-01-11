Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 133.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.69.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

