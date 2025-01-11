FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Issued By Scotiabank

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortis by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,890,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,330,000 after buying an additional 250,630 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 55.1% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

