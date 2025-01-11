StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 212.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Oxbridge Re worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

