Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MTAL FY2026 Earnings

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

NYSE:MTAL opened at $10.20 on Friday. Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 799.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 909,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 808,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 675,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,049,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

