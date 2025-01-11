Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MTAL FY2026 Earnings

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.
Metals Acquisition Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:MTAL opened at $10.20 on Friday. Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
