Hess FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.84. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group upped their target price on Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hess has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess by 4.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 214.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Hess by 32.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $18,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,047,849.52. This represents a 36.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

