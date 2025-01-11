What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for NEP FY2026 Earnings?

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEP. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 168.35%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $16,186,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,310,000. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,062,083 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,452,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 982,235 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.