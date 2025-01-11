What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for CNP FY2026 Earnings?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.87 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

