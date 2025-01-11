iQIYI’s (IQ) Negative Rating Reiterated at OTR Global

OTR Global reaffirmed their negative rating on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IQ. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

