RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RDHL stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

