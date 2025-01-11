Scotiabank Predicts Duke Energy FY2026 Earnings

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.84%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 11,471.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,398 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $166,263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13,829.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,769,000 after purchasing an additional 813,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.