Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ES FY2026 Earnings

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $55.69 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

