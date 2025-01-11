KeyCorp Cuts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $70.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KBR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. KBR has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 8.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 128,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 8.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

