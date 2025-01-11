What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Entergy FY2026 Earnings?

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.29 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Entergy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,431. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,637 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $42,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

