Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PEG FY2026 Earnings

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.23 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PEG opened at $84.28 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $722,037. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.