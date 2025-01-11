Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for nCino FY2026 Earnings

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of nCino in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst N. Altmann forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for nCino’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

nCino Stock Down 2.9 %

NCNO stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -191.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. nCino has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of nCino by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of nCino by 25.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,064.60. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,472,665 shares of company stock worth $342,379,155. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

