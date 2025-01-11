Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ODD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of ODD stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oddity Tech by 1,303.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 134,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Oddity Tech by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 596,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

