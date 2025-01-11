NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.5 %
NLOK opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.