NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NLOK opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

