Brokers Offer Predictions for ED FY2026 Earnings

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.90 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 468,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

