Capital One Financial Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Berry

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Stock Performance

Berry stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.64. Berry has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.67 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Berry in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 390.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 40.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

