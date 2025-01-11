Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.21% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.