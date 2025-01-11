Scotiabank Weighs in on Hess’ FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $13.10 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.18. Hess has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $18,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,894 shares in the company, valued at $32,047,849.52. This represents a 36.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309 over the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hess by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Hess by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

