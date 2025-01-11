Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,204. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

