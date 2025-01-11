FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ECC Issued By B. Riley

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

ECC opened at $9.10 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $700.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter worth $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 91,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

