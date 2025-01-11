GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,902 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 3,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of KT opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

