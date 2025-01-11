Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AAON by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 202.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AAON by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $122.07 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock worth $7,663,726. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

