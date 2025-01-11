Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,533,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,409 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,638,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after buying an additional 81,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,095,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.