Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 318.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 317,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.