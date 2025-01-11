Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,343,000 after acquiring an additional 486,213 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,596 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $267.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.59. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $280.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

