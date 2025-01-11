Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 338 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 59.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

NYSE FTI opened at $31.70 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

