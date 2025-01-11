Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after buying an additional 307,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,984 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7,614.0% during the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 46,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $23,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $560.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.99. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $638.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.77.

View Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.