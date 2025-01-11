Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,996 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:ITM opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.