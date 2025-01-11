Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $82,748,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after acquiring an additional 548,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,119,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

